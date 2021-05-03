Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
26/04/2021
FR0010307819
29 146
82,91
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
27/04/2021
FR0010307819
27 000
83,41
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
28/04/2021
FR0010307819
55 000
82,28
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
29/04/2021
FR0010307819
30 919
81,90
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
30/04/2021
FR0010307819
63 000
81,23
XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
205 065
82,14
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005393/en/
Contacts:
Legrand