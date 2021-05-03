Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
Explodierende Umsätze durch Massen-COVID-Tests?!
Dow Jones News
03.05.2021 | 18:13
Lyxor ETF: Annual Report of Multi Units Luxembourg

DJ Lyxor ETF: Annual Report of Multi Units Luxembourg 

Lyxor International Asset Management (LYXGREEN) 
Lyxor ETF: Annual Report of Multi Units Luxembourg 
03-May-2021 / 16:41 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Lyxor ETF: Annual Report of Multi Units Luxembourg december 2020 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Annual Report of Multi Units Luxembourg 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1563454310 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      LYXGREEN 
Sequence No.:  102727 
EQS News ID:  1191905 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191905&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2021 11:42 ET (15:42 GMT)

