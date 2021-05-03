World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance Named One of South Carolina's Top Workplaces in 2021

Company recognized as one of the top five large workplaces in the state for the second year in a row

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it recently received recognition as one of South Carolina's Top Workplaces in 2021. The honor was awarded to only a select group of companies across the state and ranks World Finance among South Carolina's top five large companies (300+ employees) for the second consecutive year.

The independent award, presented by Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly and Charleston Business Magazine in partnership with Energage, is based on scientific, anonymous surveys of employees and measures 15 drivers of company culture.

World Finance's more than 60-year history in South Carolina has established deep roots in the state and the company's continued investment in the communities it serves reflects that dedication. In early 2020, World moved its headquarters to downtown Greenville, S.C. and has implemented company initiatives to build a strong culture focused on improving the lives of its employees and customers. Between the company's headquarters and more than 100 community branch locations throughout the state, World Finance employs more than 500 South Carolinians.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. We are proud of our commitment to our employees, customers and community in South Carolina and it is especially meaningful to see the impact of that investment directly from our employees. I'm so grateful for the flexibility, dedication and overall incredible spirit of all of our team members during the COVID-19 Pandemic," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "World's Team Members are invaluable and our goal is to create an environment for them to feel supported each day as they work to grow their careers."

This recognition marks World's eighth recent Top Workplaces award, including being named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA, a 2021 Top Workplaces in the Financial Services Industry and receiving five regional Top Workplaces recognitions in 2020.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), is one of the largest small-loan consumer finance companies in the nation, serving over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, and operating more than 1,200 community-based branches across 16 states, World Acceptance Corporation offers the strength of a national financial institution with the personal service of a local neighborhood branch. Services include fixed rate and payment personal loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing. For more information, visit?www.loansbyworld.com.

