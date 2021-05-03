Henrik Ekelund, founder and CEO of BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized by SvD, a leading Swedish daily newspaper, as one of five finalists in its "2021 Business Achievement of the Year" Awards.

"It is an honor to be selected," said Ekelund. "We are grateful to be recognized among many of Sweden's leading organizations for our entrepreneurial efforts, specifically the rapid expansion of our virtual capabilities and products to deliver our solutions to anyone, anywhere."

SvD's "Business Achievement of the Year" award highlights business leaders who inspire growth, endure struggle, and dare to dream that their organization will become the next global leader. The competition, instituted in 2014, is held in collaboration between SvD and the Swedish investment bank Carnegie. Previous winners include leading organizations such as Spotify.

In the 2021 competition, Ekelund and BTS were selected as a finalist by popular vote. A jury will select a winner among the five finalists and the award will be presented in a virtual ceremony by Prince Daniel, the Spouse of Princess Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, on May 11th, 2021 in connection with the Swedish Young Entrepreneurship Champions.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About SvD

Svenska Dagbladet (SvD), founded in 1884, is a national subscription newspaper with head offices in Stockholm. SvD is a daily publication which focuses on in-depth coverage in its weekend editions in the form of supplements and magazines. In 2005 and 2010, the newspaper was voted the Newspaper of the Year in Sweden. Its circulation figures have risen dramatically in recent years.

