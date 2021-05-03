All-New Ballroom and Upgraded Suites Now Open at Caribe Royale Orlando

$125 million phased renovation and expansion at area's largest all-suite convention hotel will elevate experience for meeting and leisure guests

ORLANDO, FL ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Caribe Royale Orlando, Central Florida's largest all-suite convention hotel located in the heart of the nation's number one convention and tourist destination has achieved a major milestone in its $125 million phased renovation. A stunning 50,000 square foot all-new grand ballroom and the first tower of fully renovated one-bedroom suites are now open and receiving meeting and leisure guests. Renovation work continues on the resort's two additional towers of suites and a new lobby featuring extensive lighting upgrades and a dramatic new arrival experience, all scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Every guest gets the "Royale" treatment at Caribe Royale, where richly appointed one-bedroom suites and recently renovated two-bedroom villas make everyone feel like a VIP in spacious luxury. The 1,215 generous one-bedroom suite accommodations feature a private bedroom and separate living area, ergonomically designed work space and a large bathroom. Designed in a classic Floridian style inspired by the Captiva Island-based works of American painter and graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg, the complete suite renovations involve all hard and soft goods, from floors to bathrooms to window treatments to light fixtures, plus enhancements to guest-preferred amenities, including 55" flat screen TVs (which pair with smart phones to enable guests to log into their personal accounts reaching over 1,000 streaming apps), mini-fridges, coffee makers and more electrical outlets. Suite renovations are focusing on one of the three towers at a time to eliminate disruptions for guests.

For meeting planners and their attendees who desire more room, Caribe Royale offers 120 recently renovated two-bedroom, two-bath lakeside villas. Each is uniquely appointed with preferred amenities that include a spacious master suite with soaking tub, an additional guest room with two queen beds, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living room and a private screened lanai. A table seating for eight is ideal for private executive meetings.

The all-new 50,000 square foot Palms Ballroom brings Caribe Royale's total meeting space to 220,000 square feet and expands the resort's offerings for meeting planners and event specialists. Designed by Jennifer Kennedy of TJNG, Caribe's newest meeting venue features a fresh, contemporary and classically modern style and bright color palette, punctuated by materials native to Florida like coquina stone, a dramatic backlit stone wall of natural green agate and onyx stones, and dramatic terrazzo and carpeted flooring. The ballroom's three-layered ceiling system, featuring tile, bamboo and metal, offers a distinct contrast to traditional ballrooms with large chandeliers.

In addition to the grand ballroom, the variety of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces includes three other flexible ballrooms, 54 spacious breakout rooms, three executive boardrooms, and poolside venues. All meeting rooms offer an in-house audio visual provider and both hard-wired and wireless internet connections.

Caribe Royale considers the $125 million renovation and expansion an investment in its mission. "This is an exciting time in the evolution of our resort and commitment to deliver business and leisure guests exceptional levels of comfort and hospitality through a spirit of extraordinary generosity," explained Managing Director Amaury Piedra.

When it comes to the resort's expanded meeting space offerings, Piedra added, "When people host an event or meeting with us, they get an experience designed just for them and can take comfort in knowing that we will handle every detail. Being a privately-owned resort also translates into faster approval cycles and more flexibility for meeting planners to create stand-out events."

About Caribe Royale Orlando

Located just minutes from the Walt Disney World® Resort in the nation's number one convention and tourist destination, Caribe Royale Orlando is the area's largest all-suite convention hotel with more than 220,000 square feet of versatile event space. TheTripAdvisor award-winning upscale hotel is in the midst of a $125 million renovation that includes fully remodeling all of its one-bedroom suites, an all-new 50,000-square-foot grand ballroom (now open), and an inviting new lobby. Being privately-owned, Caribe Royale offers meeting planners faster approval cycles and more flexibility to create stand-out events. To learn more or to book a meeting, visit www.cariberoyale.com/meetings. Follow the all-suite convention hotel on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (@cariberoyale), LinkedIn and Pinterest. cariberoyaleorlando

Media Contact: Darla Sharpe, Director of Marketing

dsharpe@cariberoyale.com or (407) 238-8131

Editor's note: download images here.

SOURCE: Caribe Royale Orlando

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643793/All-New-Ballroom-and-Upgraded-Suites-Now-Open-at-Caribe-Royale-Orlando