Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results

? Net Income for Q1 2021 increased by $2.5 million, or 103%, to a record $5.03 million compared to Q1 2020

? Return on average assets for Q1 2021 rose 37 basis points year-over-year to 1.1%

? Return on common equity for Q1 2021 rose 688 basis points year-over-year to 14.9%

? Loan loss provision for Q1 2021 of $66 thousand was $1.1 million below the same period last year due to stabilizing credit trends

? Average Loans (net of PPP) for Q1 2021 increased 18.5% year-over-year, to $1.1 billion

? Average Demand Deposits grew 60.1% year-over-year to $552.4 million

? Total Assets grew $243.8 million, or 14.6% from year-end 2020 to $1.9 billion

? Trust and asset advisory business revenue increased 18.6% to $2.3 million for the quarter

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" - OTCQX: OCBI), parent of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. (HVIA), today announced net income of $5.03 million, or $1.12 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This compares with net income of $2.48 million, or $0.55 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

"I am extremely proud of the results our team produced this quarter," said Orange County Bancorp President & CEO, Michael Gilfeather. "They reflect the earnings power of our focused and deliberate strategy to grow the Bank and make it a more accessible and important partner for our clients in Orange, Rockland and Westchester Counties. The momentum we were building in 2020, despite the considerable challenges presented by COVID, carried into the first quarter of 2021, resulting in 105% year-over-year growth in net income to a record of over $5 million.

Our core lending business has been and remains strong, with loan growth, net of PPP, up over 18.5% in the first quarter of 2021 versus the same period last year. Many of the compelling opportunities reflected in these figures emerged late last year and continued into the recent quarter. While new loan demand is weighted toward commercial real estate, for which the Bank remains well within conservative concentration limits, overall loan activity remains diverse across both industries and the region we serve. Additionally, despite meaningful growth in the size of our loan portfolio, improving economic and credit trends allowed us to reduce our provision for loan losses more than $1 million versus the same quarter last year. Loans on deferral also continued to decline, finishing the first quarter at just over $32 million, or 2.6% of our loan portfolio, down from nearly 30% at the end of our June quarter in 2020.

As has been widely reported, the Federal Reserve responded to the financial shock of the pandemic last Spring by slashing interest rates and injecting unprecedented liquidity into the banking system. This helped stabilize the economy, but now has the banking system confronting the challenge of elevated deposit levels and narrower lending margins. We sought to manage this by attracting a greater share of business clients' non-interest bearing deposits. The results surpassed expectations, with Average Demand Deposits increasing more than 60% during the quarter versus the same period last year, while total deposits grew to over $1.7 billion. This effort blunted margin pressure during the quarter and should continue to reduce the deposit volatility that often accompanies Fed action in response to changing economic trends.

Another significant development the Bank actively engaged in during the COVID-19 pandemic was the federally-funded Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Our early decision to participate was driven by recognition of the vital role this program could play in supporting the economic viability of our business clients. While the Bank has enjoyed some revenue from the program, primarily through monthly interest rate accruals and the "true-up" fee when PPP loans are forgiven, we view this income as unique to the time and tangential to our core business. This said, we remain actively involved with clients on the second round of PPP financing and anticipate loan volume may well approach levels we saw during its initial phase.

In addition to these activities, the Company's newly created Orange Wealth Management initiative, which includes our private bank, trust, and HVIA advisory business, saw revenue grow nearly 19%, to $2.3 million, versus the same quarter last year. This growth stemmed primarily from a $41 million increase, to $1.2 billion, in assets under management (AUM). To further support this program, the Bank hired veteran banker Ron Coccaro, who will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new growth and sales opportunities. We expect growth and opportunities to result from broader adoption and integration of our Wealth Solutions service, which combines best-in-class technology with top rated financial advisors to give our clients an accurate, comprehensive picture of their financial health and strategies for long-term growth and security.

We are also currently building new branches in the Bronx and Nanuet, and anticipate opening the former in late June or early July, with the latter to follow shortly thereafter. We view these locations as very natural and logical extensions for the Bank, with our regional footprint and experience giving us confidence in their potential. We look forward to these openings and further expanding the Bank's reach.

Orange Bank's successful 127-year operating history has been characterized by cautious lending standards and thoughtful, patient growth. This legacy guides our decision making today, with any contemplated changes or additions to our service offerings evaluated in terms of their impact on our community, clients, and investors. Our record first quarter 2021 results indicate we are succeeding on all three fronts, and provide a strong foundation for the year ahead. Rest assured we will remain vigilant in our efforts and continue to build on these accomplishments."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $5.03 million, compared to net income of $2.48 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.55 million, or 105%. The increase was driven primarily by growth in net interest income and a concurrent decrease in the provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 21.0%, versus the same period last year.

Total interest income increased $2.1 million, or 16.6%, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the corresponding period last year. This increase in interest income was primarily due to loan growth and fees associated with PPP loan forgiveness.

Total interest expense decreased $267 thousand in the first quarter of 2021, to $1.0 million, compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of the prior year. The decrease resulted from a $487 thousand reduction in deposit interest expense partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $230 thousand due to the subordinated debt issued in September 2020. Lower interest expense on deposits was consistent with the reduction of the Fed Funds rate in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recognized a $66 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021, well below the $1.2 million provision for loan losses recorded in the same period in the prior year. The lower provision reflects significantly improved credit metrics and loan deferrals. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.32% as of March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio was 1.46% as of March 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.9 million during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $351 thousand, or 13.8%, versus the first quarter of 2020. The increase was a result of continued growth in the Bank's trust operations and HVIA's asset management activities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $725 thousand, or 7.6%, versus the first quarter of 2020 due to the Bank's continued investment in growth. Continued investment to support growth was comprised primarily of a $362,000 increase in salaries, a $264,000 increase in information technology costs and a $120,000 increase in deposit insurance expense resulting from the significant growth in deposit balances. The efficiency ratio improved 701 basis points during the first quarter of 2021, to 62.02%, compared with the same period last year.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax accrual for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1.2 million versus $628 thousand for the same period in 2020 due to the increase in income before income tax expense. The effective tax rates for the two periods were 19.6% and 20.2%, respectively.

Financial Condition

Total consolidated assets increased $243.8 million, or 14.6%, from $1.66 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.91 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in total consolidated assets reflected increases in cash and due from banks, loans receivable and investments.

Total cash and due from banks increased from $121.2 million at December 31, 2020 to $253.1 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $131.9 million, or 108.8%. The increase in cash was primarily due to increases in deposit account balances driven by seasonal increases in municipal deposits, ongoing success attracting business account assets, and government efforts to increase liquidity in the economy.

Total investments increased $29.3 million from $330.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $359.4 million at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily in mortgage backed and municipal securities.

Total loans increased from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $80.0 million. This increase was due primarily to a $51.9 million increase in PPP loans.

Total deposits increased $244.3 million to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2021, from $1.49 billion at December 31, 2020. While the increase was primarily related to increases in business accounts, it included $80.6 million of seasonal inflows of government and municipal deposits attributable to the cyclical nature of real estate tax collections.

Borrowed funds of $22.3 million at March 31, 2021 was unchanged from December 31, 2020.

Stockholders' equity remained relatively flat at $135.1 million at March 31, 2021 as the $4.1 million increase in retained earnings during the first quarter of 2021 was offset by the $4.4 million decline in AOCI, for the same period, resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the market value of investments.

At March 31, 2021, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 8.19%, both the common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 12.39% and the total capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 13.64%.

Loan Quality

At March 31, 2021, the Bank had total non-accrual loans of $2.0 million, which included $959.0 thousand of Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs"). This total was unchanged from year end 2020. Accruing loans delinquent greater than 30 days were $1.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020. The following table shows the current status of loans deferred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orange Bank & Trust Co.

Summary of Loan Portfolio Segments at 03/31/21 and Deferments to Date (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Total Deferments as of March 31, 2021 Industry Classification March 31, 2021 Balance Loan Count % of Total Loans Outstanding Balance Loan Count Deferred % Real Estate and Rental Leasing $481,223 480 38.9% $6,677 5 1.4% Healthcare and Social Assistance 108,874 647 8.8% 7,484 6 6.9% Construction 77,430 98 6.3% - 0 0.0% Retail Trade 43,962 85 3.6% - 0 0.0% Management of Companies/Enterprise 35,725 17 2.9% - 0 0.0% Wholesale Trade 33,522 74 2.7% - 0 0.0% Manufacturing 43,728 103 3.5% - 0 0.0% Hotel / Motel 25,551 10 2.1% 7,588 3 29.7% Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 17,812 166 1.4% 52 2 0.3% Finance and Insurance 18,540 64 1.5% - 0 0.0% Contractors 15,004 107 1.2% - 0 0.0% Educational Services & Child Care 14,065 33 1.1% - 0 0.0% Administrative and Management 14,666 88 1.2% 6,882 2 46.9% Food Service 17,338 31 1.4% 650 3 3.7% Art, Entertainment, and Recreation 3,412 10 0.3% 2,878 1 84.3% Transportation and Warehousing 4,708 34 0.4% - 0 0.0% Residential Real Estate & Other 158,398 1,320 12.8% - 0 0.0% PPP Loans 121,779 780 9.9% - 0 0.0% Total system loan balances $1,235,737 4,147 100.0% $32,211 22 2.6% Net deferred & unapplied (4,109) Total Loans $1,231,628 Total Deferments as of March 31, 2021 Loan Portfolio Category March 31, 2021 Balance Loan Count % of Total Loans Outstanding Balance Loan Count Deferred % CRE: Multifamily $157,956 90 12.8% $2,367 1 1.5% Non-owner occupied 381,004 369 30.8% 14,779 6 3.9% Owner occupied 171,314 190 13.9% 14,269 8 8.3% Construction, development, land 76,841 24 6.2% - 0 0.0% C&I 236,731 1,819 19.2% 796 7 0.3% PPP Loans 121,779 780 9.9% - 0 0.0% Consumer: Residential 71,660 546 5.8% - 0 0.0% Non-residential 18,452 329 1.5% - 0 0.0% Total system loan balances $1,235,737 4,147 100.0% $32,211 22 2.6% Net deferred & unapplied (4,109) Total Loans $1,231,628

At the outset of the pandemic, management identified certain industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and retail, it viewed as most susceptible to stress from a prolonged slowdown in the economy. Notwithstanding perceived industry risks, portfolio concentration and exposure across these segments is modest. Notably, Lodging and Food Services, which broadly reflect our exposure to hotels, food and beverage, constitute $42.9 million, or 3.5%, of our loan portfolio. At quarter end, these categories accounted for 19.3% of total loans on payment deferral.

Management continues to evaluate performance trends across industry groups to assess underlying business and liquidity risks due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. While the Bank has continued to provide relief from debt service through forbearance agreements, its focus has shifted toward the resumption of loan payments, as management believes clients in need of deferral have largely been accommodated at this time. Most borrowers requesting deferral early in the cycle resumed scheduled repayment of their loan obligations at the end of their initial 90-day deferral period. Deferred loans at March 31, 2021 were $32.2 million, or 2.6%, of our portfolio, compared with $310.4 million, or 29.5%, of our loan portfolio at June 30, 2020.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation, and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to over $1.9 billion in Total Assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012. For additional information, visit orangebanktrust.com or hviaonline.com

For further information:

Robert L. Peacock

EVP Chief Financial Officer

rpeacock@orangebanktrust.com

Phone: (845) 341-5005

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 253,091 $ 121,232 Investment securities - available-for-sale 359,372 330,105 Restricted investment in bank stocks 1,752 1,449 Loans 1,231,628 1,152,738 Allowance for loan losses (16,283 ) (16,172 ) Loans, net 1,215,345 1,136,566 Net Premises and equipment 14,048 14,017 Accrued interest receivable 7,319 6,295 Bank owned life insurance 28,691 28,520 Goodwill 5,359 5,359 Intangible assets 1,892 1,963 Other assets 21,885 19,430 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,908,754 $ 1,664,936 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 598,493 $ 521,093 Interest bearing 1,135,066 968,201 Total deposits 1,733,559 1,489,294 FHLB advances - - Note payable 3,000 3,000 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 19,340 19,323 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,774 17,896 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,773,673 1,529,513 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 4,533,304 issued; 4,490,973 and 4,483,102 outstanding, at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,266 2,266 Surplus 84,775 85,111 Retained Earnings 51,817 47,683 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (2,559 ) 1,819 Treasury stock, at cost; 42,331 and 50,202 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1,218 ) (1,456 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 135,080 135,423 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,908,754 $ 1,664,936

Note: There were minor changes made to the previously reported December 31, 2020 balance sheet related to corrections for the treatment of deferred costs on loans.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 13,228 $ 11,002 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 1,127 1,335 Tax exempt 363 126 Interest on Federal funds sold and other 44 180 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 14,762 12,643 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on savings and NOW accounts 592 956 Interest on time deposits 158 281 Interest on FHLB advances - 10 Interest on note payable 42 42 Interest on subordinated notes 230 - TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,022 1,289 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,740 11,354 Provision for loan losses 66 1,200 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 13,674 10,154 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 175 208 Trust income 1,124 1,038 Investment advisory income 1,176 901 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 171 165 Other 245 229 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 2,892 2,541 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 4,547 4,185 Employee benefits 1,126 1,148 Occupancy expense 965 938 Professional fees 907 584 Directors' fees and expenses 242 293 Computer software expense 1,058 794 FDIC assessment 289 169 Advertising expenses 283 314 Advisor expenses related to trust income 121 155 Telephone expenses 133 128 Intangible amortization 71 71 Other 574 811 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 10,316 9,591 Income before income taxes 6,250 3,104 Provision for income taxes 1,225 628 NET INCOME $ 5,025 $ 2,476 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding 4,483,139 4,510,420

Note: There were minor changes made to the previously reported March 31, 2020 income statement related to corrections for the treatment of deferred costs on loans.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Loans Receivable (net of PPP) $ 1,084,848 $ 12,036 4.50 % $ 915,124 $ 11,001 4.83 % PPP Loans 94,479 1,192 5.12 % - - 0.00 % Investment securities 340,682 1,392 1.66 % 258,327.14 1,462 2.28 % Due from banks 177,393 44 0.10 % 58,187 180 1.24 % Other 1,520 98 26.24 % 1,275 - 0.00 % Total interest earning assets 1,698,923 14,762 3.52 % 1,232,913 12,643 4.12 % Non-interest earning assets 81,012 74,808 Total assets $ 1,779,934 $ 1,307,721 Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 262,565 $ 82 0.13 % $ 201,566 $ 103 0.21 % Money market accounts 539,295 459 0.35 % 403,893 774 0.77 % Savings accounts 158,893 51 0.13 % 124,085 78 0.25 % Certificates of deposit 90,796 158 0.71 % 87,996 281 1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,051,550 750 0.29 % 817,539 1,237 0.61 % FHLB Advances - - 0.00 % 2,326 10 1.77 % Note payable 3,000 42 5.68 % 3,000 42 5.62 % Subordinated notes 19,335 230 4.75 % - - 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,073,885 1,022 0.39 % 822,865 1,289 0.63 % Non-interest bearing demand accounts 552,441 345,146 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 19,057 16,867 Total liabilities 1,645,383 1,184,879 Total shareholders' equity 134,552 122,842 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,779,934 $ 1,307,721 Net interest income $ 13,740 $ 11,354 Interest rate spread 1 3.14 % 3.50 % Net interest margin 2 3.28 % 3.70 % Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 158.2 % 149.8 %

Notes: 1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

Dollar Amounts in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Loans Receivable (net of PPP) $ 963,333 $ 45,487 4.72 % $ 819,205 $ 40,803 4.98 % PPP Loans 59,205 2,034 3.44 % - - 0.00 % Investment securities 295,303 5,575 1.89 % 254,388 6,373 2.51 % Due from banks 132,840 294 0.22 % 40,677 853 2.10 % Other 1,405 70 4.99 % 1,436 92 6.41 % Total interest earning assets 1,452,086 # 53,462 3.68 % 1,115,705 48,121 4.31 % Non-interest earning assets 75,142 68,602 Total assets $ 1,527,227 $ 1,184,308 Liabilities and equity: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 214,012 $ 414 0.19 % $ 181,446 $ 300 0.17 % Money market accounts 480,149 2,709 0.56 % 346,776 2,687 0.77 % Savings accounts 137,906 266 0.19 % 126,056 304 0.24 % Certificates of deposit 90,232 917 1.02 % 92,878 1,221 1.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits 922,299 4,306 0.47 % 747,155 4,512 0.60 % FHLB Advances 578 10 1.77 % 8,506 147 1.73 % Note payable 3,000 160 5.35 % 3,028 181 5.97 % Subordinated notes 4,918 246 5.00 % - - 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 930,796 4,723 0.51 % 758,689 4,840 0.64 % Non-interest bearing demand accounts 449,454 296,360 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 17,469 13,787 Total liabilities 1,397,718 1,068,836 Total shareholders' equity 129,509 115,472 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,527,227 $ 1,184,308 Net interest income $ 48,739 $ 43,281 Interest rate spread 1 3.17 % 3.68 % Net interest margin 2 3.36 % 3.88 % Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 156.0 % 147.1 %

Notes: 1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, (1) At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2020 2019 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 14.94 % 8.06 % 9.11 % 10.02 % Interest rate spread (2) 3.09 % 3.48 % 3.18 % 3.68 % Net interest margin (3) 3.24 % 3.68 % 3.36 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio (4) 62.02 % 69.03 % 66.87 % 68.73 % Dividend payout ratio (5) 17.72 % 36.19 % 30.70 % 31.23 % Non-interest income to average total assets 0.65 % 0.78 % 0.75 % 0.83 % Non-interest expenses to average total assets 2.32 % 2.93 % 2.64 % 3.08 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 158.20 % 149.83 % 155.81 % 146.90 % Average equity to average total assets 7.56 % 9.39 % 8.41 % 9.68 % Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.18 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.36 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 667.55 % 401.50 % 641.23 % 550.20 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.32 % 1.44 % 1.41 % 1.38 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the period 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.15 % 0.07 % Capital Ratios:(6) Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.64 % 13.54 % 13.38 % 13.77 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.39 % 12.29 % 12.13 % 12.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.39 % 12.29 % 12.13 % 12.52 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 8.19 % 9.13 % 8.08 % 9.39 %

(1) Annualized for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021and 2020.

(2) Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.

(3) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.

(4) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

5) The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.

(6) Ratios are for the Bank only.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2020 2019 Interest income $ 14,762 $ 12,643 $ 53,461 $ 48,121 Interest expense 1,022 1,289 4,722 4,840 Net interest income 13,740 11,354 48,739 43,281 Provision for loan losses 66 1,200 5,413 2,195 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,674 10,154 43,326 41,086 Noninterest income 2,892 2,541 11,423 9,814 Noninterest expenses 10,316 9,591 40,231 36,491 Income before income taxes 6,250 3,104 14,518 14,409 Provision for income taxes 1,225 628 2,839 2,928 Net income $ 5,025 $ 2,476 $ 11,679 $ 11,481 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.12 $ 0.55 $ 2.59 $ 2.56 Book value per share 30.08 27.96 29.89 26.85 Net tangible book value per share (1) 28.46 26.29 28.26 25.16 Weighted average common shares - basic 4,483,139 4,510,420 4,508,508 4,484,317 Outstanding common shares - basic 4,490,973 4,518,128 4,483,102 4,504,389

(1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of your total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,358 in goodwill and $1,892, and $2,178 in other intangible assets for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $1,964, and $2,249 in other intangible assets for years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Composition (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

At March 31, At December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial and industrial (a) $355,415 28.86% $299,049 25.94% $222,111 24.90% Commercial real estate 709,761 57.63% 698,130 60.56% 534,407 59.90% Commercial real estate construction 76,570 6.22% 63,544 5.51% 56,412 6.32% Residential real estate 58,123 4.72% 57,941 5.03% 65,290 7.32% Home equity 13,197 1.07% 13,960 1.21% 11,668 1.31% Consumer 18,563 1.51% 20,114 1.74% 2,236 0.25% Total loans 1,231,628 100.00% 1,152,738 100.00% 892,124 100.00% Allowance for loan losses 16,283 16,172 12,275 Total loans, net $1,215,345 $1,136,566 $879,849 (a) - Inlcudes PPP loans of: $121,779 $69,874 $-

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits by Account Type (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

The following table sets forth the distribution of total deposits by account type at the dates indicated.

At March 31, At December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Amount Percent Average Rate Amount Percent Average Rate Amount Percent Average Rate Noninterest-bearing demand accounts $ 598,493 34.52 % 0.00 % $ 521,093 34.99 % 0.00 % $ 335,469 30.97 % 0.00 % Interest bearing demand accounts 276,987 15.98 % 0.13 % 236,951 15.91 % 0.15 % 166,907 15.41 % 0.22 % Money market accounts 599,127 34.56 % 0.31 % 483,044 32.43 % 0.36 % 368,799 34.05 % 0.87 % Savings accounts 168,934 9.74 % 0.10 % 157,007 10.54 % 0.12 % 123,330 11.39 % 0.25 % Certificates of Deposit 90,019 5.19 % 0.66 % 91,199 6.12 % 0.75 % 88,657 8.19 % 1.36 % Total $ 1,733,559 100.00 % 0.17 % $ 1,489,294 100.00 % 0.20 % $ 1,083,162 100.00 % 0.47 %

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-performing Assets (unaudited)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

At March 31, At December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ - $ - $ 502 Commercial real estate 1,345 1,345 959 Commercial real estate construction - - - Residential real estate 655 657 88 Home equity - - - Consumer - - - Total non-accrual loans 1 2,000 2,002 1,549 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due: Commercial and industrial 345 457 215 Commercial real estate - - - Commercial real estate construction - - - Residential real estate 2 2 416 Home equity - - 51 Consumer 93 61 - Total loans 90 days or more past due 439 520 682 Total non-performing loans 2,439 2,522 2,231 Other real estate owned - - - Other non-performing assets - - - Total non-performing assets $ 2,439 $ 2,522 $ 2,231 Ratios: Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Total non-performing loans to total assets 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.18 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 1 - Includes non-accruing TDRs: $ 959 $ 959 $ 959

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644067/Orange-County-Bancorp-Inc-Announces-Record-First-Quarter-2021-Results