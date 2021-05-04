Atlanta Turf & Tree: Atlanta Lawn Care Company Updates Website and Services

NORCROSS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Atlanta Turf & Tree, a company based in Norcross, GA, is happy to announce that they have recently updated their website to break out their services, landscaping and lawn care. Their landscaping services are made up of several services, including: mowing, edging, pruning, trimming, and blowing. Their lawn care services include shrub and tree ornamental treatment, lawn treatment, and aeration. Atlanta Turf & Tree is a one-stop landscaping contractor, catering to various kinds of clients, including residential, commercial, home owners associations, and education.

Yamil Bechar, Managing Owner at Atlanta Turf & Tree, says, "We are a full-service landscape company founded in 2007 with more than 35 years of combined experience in the industry. We have a solution for all your lawn care and landscaping needs and you save time and money."

He adds, "We have recently updated our website to provide information about our services - landscaping and lawn care services. As always, we will create a complete visual package that works with your architecture's aesthetics and the natural beauty of your property."

The landscaping team at Atlanta Turf & Tree will mow all turf areas using seven-day intervals during the peak season, which is from April 1 to October 31, and as required during the remainder of the year to provide a well-maintained appearance of the turfgrass. The other landscaping services they offer are edging, trimming, pruning, and blowing.

As part of their lawn care service, during late fall and early spring, they will apply pre-emergent weed control to avoid the growth of perennial weeds. They will remove weeds from ornamental mulch beds, flower beds, and tree rings on a regular basis. They will also provide an annual chemical service for lawn treatment, made up of seven applications, including seasonally formulated broad-leaf weed control and fertilizer. An organic lawn program is also available upon request.

And finally, as part of their lawn care service, they will provide aeration, which involves punching holes into thatch, matted layer of dead and living grass roots and stems. This has the purpose of allowing more water and nutrients to reach the roots. This boosts the activities of microorganisms that decompose thatch.

Those who are interested in learning more about the services provided by Atlanta Turf & Tree can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. Their office is located at 105 Hill St NW Suite 3A, Norcross, GA 30071.

