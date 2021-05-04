Blake Brossman of PetCareRx on Being Recognized for Customer Service Excellence by Newsweek/Statista

LYNBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Blake Brossman, the founder and CEO of PetCareRx, is exceptionally proud to announce that his team has been recognized for customer service excellence in the latest rankings compiled by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, one of the world's leading market research groups. PetCareRx has secured second place in the pet food and pet-related products (online) category of the 2021 America's Best Customer Service list of companies.

"For the past 23 years, my team and I have worked tirelessly to build a business that inspires trust and loyalty in pet owners with uncompromising product and service quality," Blake Brossman comments. "The honor awarded to PetCareRx with its recognition in the Newsweek/Statista rankings makes us tremendously proud while also motivating us to pursue our mission unwaveringly. Since the start of the global pandemic in March 2020, online businesses such as ours have been critically important for ensuring the supply of products and services amid widespread lockdowns. Moreover, the social isolation and anxiety resulting from the pandemic restrictions have led to deep consumer appreciation for brands that have put their customers first, either through favorable changes in their service policies or various improvements in their offerings. Over the past year, the PetCareRx team has spared no effort to maintain adequate supplies and timely deliveries, with staff members also working extra hours to answer any questions customers may have in relation to pet nutrition, health, and exercise. We are honored to see our commitment to service excellence recognized and remain dedicated to upholding our high standards."

To compile their 2021 America's Best Customer Service rankings, Newsweek and Statista used the results of an independent survey undertaken by more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who have either made purchases, used services, or collected information about products or services over the past three years. The rankings are based on a final score where equal weight is given to the influential Net Promoter Score (NPS) and five evaluation criteria: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. "The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 160 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online, and service segments. For each category, the most relevant brands were included in the scope of the survey according to reputation, turnover, or market share," as explained in the methodology report from Newsweek and Statista.

Launched in 1998, PetCareRx is a leading U.S. vendor of nutritional and pharmaceutical products for pets, focusing on the provision of quality goods at affordable prices. The online store carries prescription and non-prescription medicines, pet accessories and apparel, cleaning and grooming products, toys, furniture, travel and outdoor gear, and training aids. The company also maintains an in-house team of specialists who advise customers on pet nutrition, health, and wellness and help them connect with local service providers. PetCareRx was started by retail industry veteran Blake Brossman, whose expertise in digital strategy, advertising, public relations, and management has helped him build the company into a premier operator in the pet products market.

PetCareRx - and its Founder Blake Brossman - on the Frontline of Helping Pet Parents Deal with the Impact of Lockdown: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/petcarerx-founder-blake-brossman-frontline-163000748.html

The Story of PetCareRx - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IYYg2218vk

Blake Brossman - CMO @ PetCareRx - Crunchbase - https://www.crunchbase.com/person/blake-brossman

Blake Brossman - Founder - PetCareRx - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/blake-brossman-92ba118

Contact Information:

PetCareRx

Michelle Mherzai

52 Merton Avenue

Lynbrook, NY 11563

map@petcarerx.com

1-800-844-1427

http://petcarerx.com

SOURCE: PetCareRx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644222/Blake-Brossman-of-PetCareRx-on-Being-Recognized-for-Customer-Service-Excellence-by-NewsweekStatista