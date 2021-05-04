CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store in Alabama

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is excited to announce the latest franchise joining its growing network of mobile repair stores. The network welcomes Kelly McMahan on opening his latest CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Birmingham.

"I'd like to congratulate Kelly on opening his third store within the CPR franchise," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "His past success managing two other nearby locations will without a doubt ensure the future success of CPR Birmingham."



Located in the north-central region of Alabama, Birmingham is a thriving and diverse city with a small-town charm. In terms of population, it's also the state's largest city, with over 200,000 residents. It's well-known for its rich heritage, outdoor entertainment, and manufacturing roots. CPR Birmingham is minutes away from the University of Alabama Birmingham on 11th Place South, between FrameIt Birmingham and Glen Iris Elementary School.

"I'm beyond excited to offer high quality and affordable repair solutions to yet another local Birmingham community, said owner Kelly McMahan of opening his third store. "CPR Birmingham's technicians are thoroughly trained and eager to start putting their repair expertise and customer service skills to good use."

McMahan lives in Hoover, AL, with his wife and young son. He is originally from Mississippi and attended Samford University. While he's not busy managing his three CPR locations, he enjoys hunting and skiing.



On top of offering reputable customer service, all CPR Birmingham employees are trained and certified in performing technology repair solutions. The store services damaged and malfunctioning devices, including tablets, smartphones, laptops, MP3 players, and game consoles.



CPR Cell Phone Repair Birmingham is located at:

1027 11th Pl S

Birmingham, AL 35205

Please contact the store at 205-729-5900 or via email: repairs@cpr-birmingham.com

Kelly's other store, CPR Hoover, is located at:

3049 John Hawkins Pkwy.

Hoover , AL 35244



Kelly's other store, CPR Bessemer, is located at:

1827 13th Ave N

Bessemer, AL 35020

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

Independence, Ohio

