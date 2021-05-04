Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 30 April 2021 comprised 18,238,480 Ordinary Shares of 1p each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 18,238,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

4 May 2021

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary

07849 630549

(pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk)

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer - Broker

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)