Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Total Voting Rights

4 May 2021

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company")

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Total Voting Rights

30thApril 2021

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30thApril 2021:

396,922,386 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)

9,943,033 Ordinary shares held in treasury

406,865,419 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 396,922,386.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

