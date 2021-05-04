Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 08:04
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Information in accordance with LR 15.6.8

PR Newswire

London, April 30

For immediate release

4 May 2021

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 30 April 2021, it had a portfolio investment in A-shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3709 8732

