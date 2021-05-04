ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Purchase of Shares

Ashtead Group plc

4thMay 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - PURCHASES OF SHARES

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has entered into an arrangement with Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays"). The arrangement allows Barclays to purchase, together with any other ordinary shares in the Company (the "Shares") purchased on the Company's behalf pursuant to its buyback programme, up to (a) prior to the expiration of the Company's current buyback authority granted by shareholder resolution dated 8 September 2020, 67,351,544 Shares; and (b) following such expiration, the aggregate number of Shares authorised to be purchased by the Company under any subsequent buyback authority granted during the arrangement (which in any event shall be less than 15% of the relevant class of the Company's equity shares at the date of such authority) during the period commencing the date hereof and28 April 2023 . These share purchases will be made on the Company's behalf and in accordance with the arrangement and, in the case of any purchases made during closed periods, shall be made independently of and uninfluenced by the Company.

Any share purchases effected pursuant to the arrangement will be subject to the terms of the arrangement with Barclays and in any case will be effected in a manner consistent with both the general authority vested in the Company to repurchase shares and Chapter 12 of the United Kingdom Listing Rules, which require that the maximum price paid be limited to be no more than the lower of (i) 105 per cent of the average middle market closing price of the Company's ordinary shares for the five business days before the purchase is made, and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. The aggregate purchase price under this arrangement, together with any other Shares purchased on the Company's behalf pursuant to its buyback programme, will not exceed £1,000,000,000.

The sole purpose of these share purchases is to reduce the Company's share capital.

