First Solar and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS will initially develop an integrated power plant control and SCADA system, as part of a broader plan to build integrated photovoltaic/hydrogen power plants.From pv magazine USA First Solar and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a division of Nel ASA, have announced plans to develop integrated photovoltaic/hydrogen power plants. The companies will initially collaborate to develop an integrated power plant control and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. The development of this network architecture is critical to enable the optimization ...

