Called Solar Mountain, the permanent installation should be built in Nevada with modular design elements of recycled wood and other environmentally friendly materials.From pv magazine USA Mumbai architecture firm NUDES has designed Solar Mountain, which could become a permanent installation on Burning Man's 3,800-acre ranch in Nevada and produce 300 MWh of electricity annually. The design features an array of solar panels fanning out from a central spine. Construction is planned with modular design elements of recycled wood and other environmentally friendly materials. It would include four units, ...

