The Australian Conservation Foundation has launched a new campaign to inspire sporting venues and clubs to go solar.From pv magazine Australia A detailed new study by UNSW's School of Photovoltaic & Renewable Energy Engineering (SPREE), on behalf of the Australian Conservation Foundation, shows that solar installed across the rooftops of major sports stadiums and sporting association head offices could generate around 20,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy per year. "Sports in Australia face a growing threat from climate change," said Australian Conservation Foundation Campaigns (ACF) Director ...

