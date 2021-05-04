SOLUTIONS 30: MASMOVIL CHOOSES SOLUTIONS 30 FOR THREE NEW REGIONS IN SPAIN





Masmovil, one of the main telecom providers in Spain and Portugal, has signed a new contract with Solutions 30 to provide installation and maintenance services for its high and ultra high-speed broadband subscribers in Spain.

This partnership will help Masmovil better manage its customer service operations in the Catalonia, Aragon, and Galicia regions. This new contract, worth €80 million over 4 years, will increase the volume of services that the provider entrusts to Solutions 30 across the Iberian Peninsula by 30%. As the fourth-largest provider in Spain, Masmovil offers landline, mobile, high- and ultra high-speed Internet services through several leading brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, Masmovil, Hits Mobile Lebara, and Llamay.

Julian González, Masmovil's purchasing director noted that "Solutions 30 is one of our long-standing partners, one who has proven the quality of their services, as well as their commitment to our customers. That is why we have chosen them to help roll out our solutions in these new regions."

Pablo San José, Telecoms Solutions VP - Solutions 30 Spain, said of this contract: "We are very happy that Masmovil knows they can put their trust in us. With ever denser network coverage across the Iberian Peninsula and with our unique software platform for managing teams and optimizing call-outs, we intend to continue providing effective and responsive services that will help drive the company's high growth levels in these new regions."

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange

