

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate increased in March, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 8.1 percent in March from 7.3 percent in the same month last year.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 24,000 to 219,000 in March from 195,000 in the last year.



The employment rate rose to 70.7 percent in March from 70.2 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 22,000 from a year ago to 2.496 million.



