

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc (PFG.L), in an update on operational review of Consumer Credit Division, said it did not take any decisions on it but the review is nearing completion and the outcome will be announced with its full year 2020 results, to be published on 10 May.



The company's response came after the recent media coverage regarding the previously announced operational review of its Consumer Credit Division including, as an option, the possibility of a managed run-off of its home credit and Satsuma businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de