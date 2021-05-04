

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) said that it has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the 36MW solar farm and 7.5 MW battery-energy storage system at the Sukari Gold Mine to juwi AG and Giza Systems.



juwi has been contracted to design, supply and integrate the Sukari solar and battery plant into the current diesel power plant.



Giza Systems has been contracted to install the Sukari solar plant. Giza are systems integrators in the Middle East and Africa region.



The Sukari solar plant is expected to reduce diesel fuel consumption at Sukari by an estimated 22 million litres per annum and lower carbon emissions by an estimated 60,000 tonnes CO2-e per annum. The project is scheduled to be commissioned late in the first-half 2022.



The total project capital expenditure is estimated at US$37 million.



