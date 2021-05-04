DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA DEALING DATE: 03/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.196 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4071277 CODE: PR1U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 102931 EQS News ID: 1192255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)