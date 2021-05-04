DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.3056 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2661631 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 102792 EQS News ID: 1192115 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

