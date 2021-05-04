DJ Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.1275 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 209378 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 102777 EQS News ID: 1192100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192100&application_name=news

May 04, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)