Engitix Ltd ('Engitix'), a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of programmes in fibrosis and solid tumours and with two significant partnerships based on its pioneering proprietary human extracellular matrix (ECM) drug discovery platform, today announced that it has appointed Dr Mike Burbridge, as Vice President, Oncology Immuno-oncology.

Dr Gino Van Heeke, Engitix's CSO said "We are delighted to have attracted a scientist as high calibre as Mike, who has the experience and expertise to help push forward our internal therapeutic projects as well as our partnered programmes. His extensive knowledge will also be invaluable in supporting the company's ambitious plans in oncology drug discovery and development."

Dr Burbridge has over 20 years' experience in oncology drug discovery, translational research, and clinical development. He joins from the Servier Centre for Therapeutic Innovation in Oncology, where most recently he was Programme Director, External Innovation, responsible for overseeing the identification and evaluation of external opportunities for in-licensing and acquisition at discovery, preclinical and clinical stages. His previous roles at Servier included Director of Oncology Translational and Clinical Research and Clinical Project Director. He received his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Liverpool.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Burbridge said: "I'm eager to leverage my experience to support the progression of Engitix's programmes and I look forward to working with the talented team to fulfil the company's ambition to support the development of new therapeutic options for patients with advanced chronic liver diseases and solid tumours."

- END -

About Engitix Ltd

Engitix is developing a portfolio of programmes in fibrosis and solid tumours using its pioneering human extracellular matrix (ECM) drug discovery platform. The use of more physiologically relevant human in vitro models is transforming our ability to identify new targets, to develop more advanced treatments and to enable a more accurate prediction of the efficacy of therapeutic candidates.

Engitix was founded in 2016 to commercialise cutting-edge research at the Institute for Liver and Digestive Health, Division of Medicine, University College London (UCL). The company is headquartered in Westworks, White City Place, London, UK.

For more information, please visit www.engitix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005027/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Engitix Ltd

Gino Van Heeke

E: gino.vanheeke@engitix.com

Instinctif Partners (media enquiries)

Agnes Stephens Katie Duffell

T: +44 (0)20 7457 2020

E: engitix@instinctif.com