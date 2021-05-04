French panel manufacturers Systovi and Voltec Solar are making their first investments in their respective factories. They plan to reach a combined annual production capacity of 1 GW.French module manufacturers Systovi and Voltec Solar announced plans last July to join forces to create a bigger player in the French solar manufacturing sector. Now, they are finally moving forward with their first investments. Systovi recently kicked off efforts to transform its existing production line with an investment of €1.5 million ($1.8 million). The orders for machines that have just been placed and the ...

