Land scarcity and renewables prices have been long considered significant hurdles for renewable developments in the hilly Balkans. Still, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) sees solid opportunities in floating PV on public dams, PV modules on rooftops, and renewables projects in landfills and disused coal mines.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is in close contact with the governments in the Western Balkans to show the opportunities stemming from the energy transition, offering technical and financial support to decrease the region's reliance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...