Charity launches updated psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis online HCP distance learning course

ST. ALBANS, England, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Alliance (PAPAA), a UK charity, launches version 7 of its popular Psoriasis in Practice digital online training programme. The programme is aimed at helping frontline healthcare providers to manage and care for people affected by the skin condition psoriasis, and its associated psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriasis affects around 2% of the UK population, which causes the skin to be sore, scaly and itchy. Any part of the body can be affected including scalp and nails. The associated psoriatic arthritis affects around 30% of those with psoriasis, for many, it can be mild but for some, disability and lack of function if left untreated, can be a serious problem.

The course is aimed at providing a basic understanding of the causes of psoriatic disease and provides practical advice about managing patients, the treatments required and when to refer. Version 7, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, includes how to manage patients virtually, by telephone or video conferencing.

The course has been accredited by the RCN Centre for Professional Accreditation. On successful completion, participants will be able to access a certificate worth 10-study hours towards their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) portfolio requirements.

Dermatology nurse Julie Van Onselen, the course author and overseer of much of the course content says:

"I am really pleased to be able to work with PAPAA on such a brilliant resource, and would recommend anyone with an interest in managing psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis at primary care level, to consider enhancing their learning and improving patient assessment and care, to sign up to the course."

Course administrator, Caroline Marven says:

"We have received positive feedback from those who have previously taken the course, including people expressing how it has improved their confidence to be able to manage psoriatic patients effectively. The course can be accessed at any time for the user and is available 24/7 via any compatible computer, laptop, mobile or tablet device. This allows complete control for participants to manage their learning needs."

Psoriasis in Practice includes real stories of real people which demonstrate the problems associated with the conditions and can help healthcare professionals to understand a broader holistic view from the patient perspective of what it is like to live with a chronic, often very visual, disease.

To apply go to https://www.papaa.org/pip



