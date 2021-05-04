

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CytoSport, Inc. is recalling specific lots of Evolve Protein Shakes citing the possible presence of undeclared soy, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Evolve Double Chocolate Protein Shake with MFG date of 12/31/2020 and 1/1/2021; and Evolve Vanilla Bean Protein Shake with MFG date of 12/30/2020 and 1/25/2021. All these products are packed in 11 oz - Tetra Pak cartons sold in 4 pack. The products were distributed across the United States through retailers, eCommerce websites and through the www.drinkevolve.com.



At this time, no other Evolve products are involved in the recall.



The company initiated the recall after a third-party supplier was found to have supplied ingredients cross-contaminated with soy protein. Consumers that have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy may get an allergic reaction if they continue to consume the products.



However, there have been no reported illnesses to date due to the consumption of the affected products.



All retail outlets have been notified to immediately remove effected product from shelves.



Consumers are urged to dispose of or return the affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls involving undeclared soy, Hempstead Foodservice recently called back around 972 pounds of pork chop products due to hydrolyzed soy protein.



Quaker Oats Co., a unit of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., in March recalled 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor for undeclared soy ingredients.



