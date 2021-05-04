CafeSwap Finance Brings A New Flavor To Binance Smart Chain

INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 / One of the dark horses on the Binance Smart Chain is CafeSwap, an automated market maker that doubles as a yield farming protocol. It started as a 'PCS hard fork' in February but has since transformed into a full-fledged De-Fi protocol.

CafeSwap aims to disrupt the De-Fi space by offering financial products that give users a fighting chance at attaining financial freedom. CafeSwap operates as a decentralized hub for yield farming, NFT staking with a working DEX on site.

Though Decentralized, CafeSwap has been audited by reputable outfits, Certik and Hashex, reducing risks faced by platforms in the De-Fi space.

CafeSwap lives up to the expectations of a truly decentralized protocol. Community members have a say in the running of the platform. To partake in the decision-making process, one needs to hold $BREW, the CafeSwap native token. These decisions can range from block emission rate to fees sharing; $BREW token holders call the shots on CafeSwap.

With the introduction of $MOCHA, CafeSwap doesn't intend to blend in with the pack. The rare token is expected to serve as a portal towards Dual Farming and NFT Dual Reward Booster Staking.

Beyond its yield farming features, CafeSwap is looking to launch its IDO platform, offering new, genuine projects the springboard they need to grow. More information about the IDO platform is expected soon.

'On May 6, we are launching our IFO platform with our own $ Mocha Token, whose supply is limited to 500000 units.

After the $ Mocha token launch, which has an important place in our Dual Farming and NFT Dual Reward Booster features, we will activate our Dual Farming feature in CafeDex. After our first launch, we will start to include new projects on our IFO platform.

For details, you can check our blog or ask us anything you wonder from our social networks.' Murat YILMAZ, GMO (Global Marketing Officer) of Cafeswap Finance.

CafeSwap is currently incentivizing liquidity providers. Check out their website to see how you can take part in this.

