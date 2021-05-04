Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021
Relay Medical: Jetzt der Super-Evangelist an Bord!
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 11:27
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959



PR Newswire

London, May 4

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 11 January 2021 regarding compliance with the US Executive Order 13959, the Company confirms it no longer holds exposure to securities of entities sanctioned by EO13959 and complies with the order.

Shilla Pindoria

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

4 May 2021

