Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959
PR Newswire
London, May 4
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE:Compliance with US Executive Order 13959
Further to the announcement made by the Company on 11 January 2021 regarding compliance with the US Executive Order 13959, the Company confirms it no longer holds exposure to securities of entities sanctioned by EO13959 and complies with the order.
Shilla Pindoria
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
4 May 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de