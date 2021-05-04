RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights





4 May 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 April 2021, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 879,027,616 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 13,214,945 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 April 2021 is therefore 865,812,671 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

