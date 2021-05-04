PressBox delivers an all new, AI-powered, single platform experience for Media and Broadcasters, Teams and Leagues who are looking to elevate the fan experience.

As a part of this new platform release, Stats Perform is introducing two new media applications PressBox Live and PressBox Video.

Today, Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI, announced the launch of PressBox an all-in-one online platform that brings data-driven insights, video clip discovery, unparalleled data research, at a speed faster than ever before.

Sports media organizations face a near-insurmountable challenge of producing high-quality analysis, graphics, video, and more within moments during a live event. PressBox addresses these challenges by compiling the most impactful tools all in one place, powered by Stats Perform's best-in-class sports data. PressBox users can create a truly unique fan experience by supercharging production efforts, reducing time to insight, and enriching commentary with PressBox.

"Key narratives which might have taken researchers 10 crucial minutes to uncover are served in mere moments to PressBox users," said Stats Perform Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nancy Hensley. "PressBox is the destination for the best sports research and data-driven insights all under one intuitive platform."

Alongside the release of the PressBox platform, are two new Stats Perform applications on the PressBox platform PressBox Live and PressBox Video

PressBox Live, a real-time sports media dashboard, provides detailed player and team statistics, insights and new AI powered metrics to tell a deeper sports story. The dashboard includes:

A live feed that surfaces insights as fast as the action occurs, quickly unlocking the story of the game and reducing manual research time,

Advanced metrics like live win probability and expected goals that adjusts constantly with the action,

Integrated live chat with Stats Perform's award-winning Research and Editorial staff to serve as an extension of a user's team,

Graphics and visualizations that share information that is quick to consume, as opposed to just viewing traditional data tables.

PressBox Video, a new application in the Stats Perform ecosystem, is a personal video content assistant designed to transform the conventional video clip discovery, editing and publishing process with:

A massive selection of sports video, with access to more than 10 years of archive footage,

In-app, cloud-based video editing software to speed delivery and customize video content,

Intuitive search functionality to find the right clip at the right time, every time,

Personalized content preferences that automatically present the most relevant clips,

Multiple video file formats and screen ratios that allow for video export compatible with most major broadcast tools and social media platforms.

The PressBox platform unifies PressBox Live and PressBox Video with Stats Perform's other leading data and AI-driven applications providing all the tools broadcast and media teams need to break unique stories faster. With single sign-on, the PressBox platform provides all the essential tools to access rich data, video and content powered by industry leading AI and predictions at users' fingertips. Production teams can boost productivity, allowing for large-scale content creation and quicker delivery to fans with deeper, richer stories. PressBox is the platform for driving fan engagement, telling groundbreaking narratives, driving more subscriptions, and maximizing ad revenue.

The PressBox platform, including the PressBox Live and PressBox Video applications, is available to sports media organizations of all types and sizes. To learn more, visit www.statsperform.com/pressbox/.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in sports tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit statsperform.com

