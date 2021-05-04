SmartOSC Expands Global Footprint Into the UK and Europe

LONDON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartOSC, the global, innovation-driven, full-service e-commerce agency is delighted to announce its expansion into Europe, located initially in the UK.

Established in 2006, SmartOSC has grown exponentially and strives to foster mutually successful, ongoing relationships with its partners and clients. With offices in the United States, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan and now the UK it has grown to some 650 people. SmartOSC is proud to have launched over 1000 websites, and has strategic partnerships with platforms such as Sitecore, Adobe, Big Commerce, Shopify Plus, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and most recently Commerce Tools.

SmartOSC has tapped a team of seasoned e-commerce professionals to establish SmartOSC UK Ltd, led by industry veterans Steve Jacob and Tim Street. It plans to expand work with iconic brands such as Asus, Sony, Ricoh and Unilever, and to bring onboard new brands well-established in the fast-growing UK e-commerce sector.

Thai Son, SmartOSC founder and CEO, commented "This is the perfect partnership for us as we continue our growth to the next level. SmartOSC and the UK team share many synergies; exciting e-commerce technology partnerships, innovative products, knowledgeable hard-working people, and above all a deep sense of the importance of both our clients and the consumer."

"I am excited to be part of this new venture," said Steve Jacob, UK Managing Director. "The opportunity to expand our huge successes in Asia-Pacific and the United States into Europe was too big an opportunity to miss. The UK is the third-largest e-commerce market in the World and our objective is to become the 'go-to partner' for e-commerce products, consulting and implementation."

About SmartOSC

Established in 2006, SmartOSC is a global, full-service e-commerce agency. SmartOSC employs over 650 specialists across its office locations in Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Japan, the United States and the UK. The company's technical and business expertise are built around key selected platforms including; Magento, Sitecore, Adobe, Shopify Plus and Big Commerce. For more information about SmartOSC, please visit http://www.smartosc.com