PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 12:03
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kenmei wins the prestigious Entrepreneur XXI Award

The Valencia-based company has won the Entrepreneur XXI Award driven by CaixaBank and Enisa

VALENCIA, Spain, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenmei Technologies, a company specialized in data analysis and mobile network automation through artificial intelligence, was named the winner of the Entrepreneur XXI Award.

Kenmei wins the prestigious Entrepreneur XXI Award

CaixaBank, through DayOne, its division specialised in technological and innovative companies, and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, through Enisa, drive the Entrepreneur XXI Award, an initiative that aims to contribute to the development of young innovative firms with high growth potential. Since their inception in 2007, these awards have been established as a consolidated recognition in the territory and a benchmark for Spanish start-ups, and starting from 2018 also for Portugal.

The award includes a financial reward for all the winners and access to an international support program in one of the world's main innovation hubs, such as Silicon Valley or Cambridge, which both the winners and finalists will be able to access.

"We are proud to be recognised by CaixaBank and Enisa as the best startup of our territory," said Vicent Soler, CEO and Co-founder of Kenmei Technologies. "We congratulate all the Entrepreneur XXI Award finalists and dedicate this award to our employees, who inspire us with their incredible strength and resilience."

Founded by telecommunications and software experts, Kenmei Technologies is focused in the telecommunications field and provides network data analysis through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, allowing wireless telecommunications providers to automate part of their network operations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502765/Kenmei_WinsEntrepreneurAward.jpg

