Linde Awarded Best-in-Class for Sustainability Disclosure Practices



04.05.2021

Guildford, UK, May 4, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has received the best possible rating from ISS Environment QualityScore in sustainability disclosure practices.

ISS QualityScore helps investors monitor the environmental risks in their portfolio companies. It measures the depth and extent of company disclosure relative to their industry group and is designed to indicate the company's understanding and preparedness to address environmental risks. The ISS methodology is informed by disclosure standards and frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

"Sustainability underscores everything we do at Linde," said Todd Skare, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Linde. "We have set ambitious targets for our own operations while also working with our customers to reduce their emissions through our applications and technologies. We are committed to the highest standards of transparency and disclosure and are pleased to receive this recognition from ISS."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com