

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD):



-Earnings: $541 million in Q1 vs. -$550 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.89 in Q1 vs. -$0.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $550 million or $0.91 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.98 billion in Q1 vs. $3.67 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.925 - $4.025 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $15.7 - $15.9 Bln



