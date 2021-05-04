Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, May 4
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:4 May 2021
Block Listing Six-Monthly Return
1. Name of company:
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
2. Name of scheme:
Shares issued by an investment trust
3. Period of return:
From: 30 October 2020 To: 30 April 2021
4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:
7,213,797 ordinary shares of 25p each
5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
1,814,700
7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
5,399,097 ordinary shares of 25p each
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com