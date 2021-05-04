Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.05.2021
PR Newswire
04.05.2021 | 12:27
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:4 May 2021

Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

1. Name of company:

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

2. Name of scheme:

Shares issued by an investment trust

3. Period of return:

From: 30 October 2020 To: 30 April 2021

4. Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:

7,213,797 ordinary shares of 25p each

5. The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

Nil

6. Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:

1,814,700

7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

5,399,097 ordinary shares of 25p each

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

