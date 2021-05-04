BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



30 April 2021

Caroline Driscoll

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as atits issued share capital consisted of 179,125,814 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at, the Company held 13,886,028 Ordinary Shares in treasury.Shareholders should use as the denominator 179,125,814 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.All enquiries:

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427



4 May 2021