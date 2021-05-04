

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $166.00 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $130.26 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $177.74 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $2.92 billion from $2.43 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $177.74 Mln. vs. $134.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HENRY SCHEIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de