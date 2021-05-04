

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, musculoskeletal healthcare firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) re-initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.60 to $8.00 per share on projected revenue growth of 14 to 17 percent from last year on a reported basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.72 per share on revenue growth of 13.5 percent to $7.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



