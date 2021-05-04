DJ SThree: Voting Rights and Capital

SThree (STEM) SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 04-May-2021 / 11:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 May 2021 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 133,438,672 ordinary shares of 1p each. Currently there are 35,767 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 133,402,905. Shareholders may use the above figure of 133,402,905 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 06:38 ET (10:38 GMT)