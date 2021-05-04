

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.88 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $3.36 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.26 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.6% to $14.58 billion from $10.08 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $5.26 Bln. vs. $3.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.58 Bln vs. $10.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 to $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $70.5 to $72.5 Bln



