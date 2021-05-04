Anzeige
Zinzino Ab (publ): Preliminary Sales Report April 2021

Strong sales growth during April; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 21%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 17% to SEK 98.7 (84.2) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 97% and amounted to SEK 7.5 (3.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 106.2 (88.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2021 increased by 33% SEK 439.7 (330.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

21-Apr

20-Apr

Change

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Change

The Nordics

29.0

31.5

-8%

123.1

127.8

-4%

Central Europe

16.9

13.4

26%

70.9

48.4

46%

East Europe

26.4

24.0

10%

107.5

80.2

34%

South & West Europe

11.4

5.1

124%

44.9

17.3

160%

The Baltics

5.8

5.7

2%

24.5

22.4

9%

North America

3.7

3.0

23%

18.3

11.5

59%

Asia-Pacific

5.5

1.5

267%

25.7

5.3

385%

Zinzino

98.7

84.2

17%

414.9

312.87

33%

Faun Pharma

7.5

3.8

97%

24.8

17.3

43%

Zinzino Group

106.2

88.0

21%

439.7

330.2

33%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information: Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 13:00 the 4th of May 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2021,c3339700

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3339700/1412256.pdf

Pressrelease Salesreport April

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/i/ceo---dag-bergheim-pettersen,c2908711

CEO - Dag Bergheim Pettersen

© 2021 PR Newswire
