

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Under Armour Inc. (UAA):



-Earnings: $77.75 million in Q1 vs. -$589.68 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.17 in Q1 vs. -$1.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Under Armour Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.58 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.26 billion in Q1 vs. $0.93 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.28 to $0.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNDER ARMOUR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de