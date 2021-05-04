

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $165.0 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $166.8 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208.1 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.39 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $208.1 Mln. vs. $195.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q3): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



