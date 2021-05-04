

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported first quarter fee related earnings of $364 million or $0.41 per share, up 41% year-over-year. After-tax distributable earnings was $660 million or $0.75 per share, up 63%. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter GAAP net income attributable to KKR & Co. Inc. common stockholders was $1.6 billion or $2.68 per share. Total revenues were $4.56 billion, for the quarter.



