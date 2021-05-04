As industry races to meet 2050 net-zero goals, this global conference will elevate conversations on the role of data driven technologies and innovations. Ignite News media platform launches alongside Ignite Talks to deepen industry coverage and dialogue around transformation.

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation, will host its fourth annual global conference, Ignite Talks on September 21-23, 2021. The virtual hybrid event will feature global leaders and innovators dedicated to transforming industry now to meet the carbon net-zero 2050 deadline and create a more innovative, data-driven, sustainable future.

"Time is of the essence as the world races to meet sustainability goals," said Dr. John Markus Lervik, co-founder and CEO of Cognite. "Getting a grasp on emissions, the environmental footprint, and other sustainability-related metrics is first and foremost a data problem. The purpose of Ignite Talks is to bring leading global voices together who are dedicated to innovative solutions through technology."

The three-day industrial digitalization conference, co-located in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, will focus on the innovative technologies that power industries like oil and gas, power and utilities, and manufacturing and enable renewable energy development. Attendees can expect conversations on Industrial DataOps and forward thinking technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, as well as deep discussion on how to drive profitable sustainability.

"As the energy industry reinvents itself and deploys new technologies, we know that data will be the supercharger for lasting, sustainable transformation," said Ahmed Hashmi, Senior Vice President of Digital at bp. "We look forward to participating in Ignite Talks again this year, to provide our insight and commitment to sustainable solutions through data and digitalization."

Visit this page to sign up for regular updates and news on speakers and session info: ignitenews.com/ignite-talks/. A full agenda for this online conference will be available later this summer. See Ignite Talks video that highlights the conference here.

Ignite News

Ignite News also launches today as an extension of the Ignite brand and conference. It is the only media platform that stands at the intersection of industrial transformation, technology, and sustainability. The free subscription based newsletter will expand the Ignite Talks conversation beyond the conference and spotlight important news and developments related to industry and includes analyses of larger implications of: Industry 4.0, the world's energy transition on society, workforce development, and global environmental impact.

Ignite News will regularly draw on insights directly from industry and technology leaders including writers and journalists covering industry, technology, and sustainability beats in the United States, Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, as well as deeper level reporting from partners such as Axios and Harris Poll, among others.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital data driven transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Our core product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), is an industrial data operations and contextualization platform, putting raw data into real-world industrial context, enabling rapid application solution creation at scale. CDF powers companies with contextualized OT/IT/ET data to develop solutions that increase safety, sustainability, efficiency and drive revenue. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata.

