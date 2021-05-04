

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $110.1 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $126.6 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $121.8 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.27 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $121.8 Mln. vs. $113.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 - $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $5.25 - $5.35 Bln



