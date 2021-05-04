

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the second quarter, above estimates.



For the second quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $790 million to $830 million and gross margins of 27.3 percent plus/minus 60 basis points.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $770.65 million for the quarter.



