

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $603 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $3.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $6.09 billion from $5.01 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



